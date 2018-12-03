Tampa Bay vs. Carolina updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Buccaneers vs. Panthers football game
Game Recap
After losing to Carolina the last time they met, Tampa Bay decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Tampa Bay were able to grind out a solid win over Carolina on Sunday, winning 24-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Tampa Bay.
The contest started off well for Tampa Bay, whose offense put up 17 first-half points. Carolina countered with 7 points, leaving the score at 17-7 going into the half. Tampa Bay were outperformed in the second half 7-10 but had enough points saved up to walk away with the win.
No one put up better numbers for Tampa Bay than Jameis Winston, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns. Additional support came from defensive powerhouse Lavonte David, who racked up ten tackles.
Tampa Bay will look to defend their home turf next week against New Orleans at 1:00 p.m. Tampa Bay are heading into an offensive buzzsaw against New Orleans, who are averaging 34.92. Carolina will be staying on the road, facing off against Cleveland. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Carolina going off at just a 1-point favorite.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Who will be Packers next head coach?
It makes sense that Green Bay would look towards a young offensive mind to work with Aaron...
-
Examining Mike McCarthy's firing
Pete Prisco also dispels rumors that Rodgers forced McCarthy out of Green Bay on Monday's "Off...
-
Panthers fire defensive assistants
Before becoming Panthers coach in 2011, Rivera was a defensive coordinator with the Bears and...
-
MNF: All the stats to know
Everything you need to know for this battle of NFC East rivals
-
Browns' LB weighs in on Chargers snapper
Pittsburgh was offsides on the final three plays of the game against Los Angeles
-
Favre 'sickened' after being duped
The former quarterback unknowingly used anti-Semitic language in personalized video messag...