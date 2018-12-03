Tampa Bay vs. Carolina updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Game Recap

After losing to Carolina the last time they met, Tampa Bay decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Tampa Bay were able to grind out a solid win over Carolina on Sunday, winning 24-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Tampa Bay.

The contest started off well for Tampa Bay, whose offense put up 17 first-half points. Carolina countered with 7 points, leaving the score at 17-7 going into the half. Tampa Bay were outperformed in the second half 7-10 but had enough points saved up to walk away with the win.

No one put up better numbers for Tampa Bay than Jameis Winston, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns. Additional support came from defensive powerhouse Lavonte David, who racked up ten tackles.

Tampa Bay will look to defend their home turf next week against New Orleans at 1:00 p.m. Tampa Bay are heading into an offensive buzzsaw against New Orleans, who are averaging 34.92. Carolina will be staying on the road, facing off against Cleveland. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Carolina going off at just a 1-point favorite.