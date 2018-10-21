Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Cleveland have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They take on Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Cleveland, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Cleveland have to be hurting after a devastating 14-38 defeat at the hands of the Chargers last Sunday. Cleveland got a solid performance out of Baker Mayfield, who passed for 238 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Mayfield has been a consistent playmaker for Cleveland as this was the 3rd good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Tampa Bay, and their matchup last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to three. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 29-34 to Atlanta.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.