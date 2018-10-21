Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tampa Bay ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Sunday. They skirted past Cleveland 26-23. The win was a breath of fresh air for Tampa Bay as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay took a little while to warm up, but they followed up a slow three-point first quarter with 13 points in the second. Cleveland countered with 2 points, leaving the score at 16-2 going into the half. Tampa Bay almost let the matchup get away from them in the second half, but they had just enough oomph to take it.

Jameis Winston was the offensive standout of the match for Tampa Bay, as he accumulated 365 passing yards and picked up 55 yards on the ground. The Tampa Bay defense stepped up as well to lay out the quarterback five times.

The win got Tampa Bay back to even at 3-3. This is the second loss in a row for Cleveland and nudges their record down to 2-4-1.

Tampa Bay will square off against Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. next week. Cleveland will be staying on the road next week, facing off against Pittsburgh.