Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)

Current records: Tampa Bay 5-7; New Orleans 10-2

What to Know

Tampa Bay will square off against New Orleans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Tampa Bay aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

After losing to Carolina the last time they met, Tampa Bay decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Tampa Bay took their match against Carolina last week 24-17. Among those leading the charge for Tampa Bay was Jameis Winston, who passed for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came into their contest this week averaging 37.18 points per game, but they fell well short of that average, and it cost them. It was close but no cigar for New Orleans as they fell 10-13 to Dallas. New Orleans's defeat signaled the end of their ten-game winning streak.

Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 5-7 while New Orleans's loss dropped them down to 10-2. Tampa Bay's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a New Orleans defensive front that amassed seven sacks against Dallas, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Saints are a big 8 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Tampa Bay are 5-6-1 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 9-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Tampa Bay have won 4 out of their last 7 games against New Orleans.