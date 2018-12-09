Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Buccaneers vs. Saints football game
Halftime Recap
The point spread is against Tampa Bay, but thus far the points are on their side. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of New Orleans 14-3. Jameis Winston has led the way so far for Tampa Bay, as he has thrown 2 TDs and picked up 37 yards on the ground on 3 carries.
Tampa Bay entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. We'll see if the team's good luck continues in the second half.
Game Preview
Tampa Bay will square off against New Orleans at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tampa Bay aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
After losing to Carolina the last time they met, Tampa Bay decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Tampa Bay took their match against Carolina last week 24-17. Among those leading the charge for Tampa Bay was Jameis Winston, who passed for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came into their contest this week averaging 37.18 points per game, but they fell well short of that average, and it cost them. It was close but no cigar for New Orleans as they fell 10-13 to Dallas. New Orleans's defeat signaled the end of their ten-game winning streak.
Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 5-7 while New Orleans's loss dropped them down to 10-2. Tampa Bay's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a New Orleans defensive front that amassed seven sacks against Dallas, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
Watch This Game Live
-
