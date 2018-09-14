Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Buccaneers vs. Eagles football game
On Sunday Philadelphia takes on Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. Philadelphia is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
Philadelphia took care of business in their home opener. They snuck past Atlanta with a 18-12 win. Jay Ajayi was the offensive standout of the match for Philadelphia, as he rushed for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay had to kick off their season on the road last week, but they showed no ill effects. They took their contest against New Orleans 48-40. That result is just more of the same for Tampa Bay, who also won the last time these teams played.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Tampa Bay's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Philadelphia defensive front that amassed 4 sacks against Atlanta, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
