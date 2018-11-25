Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)

Current records: Tampa Bay 3-7-1; San Francisco 2-8-1

What to Know

Tampa Bay are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.9 points per game before their next matchup. They will square off against San Francisco at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tampa Bay are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

Last Sunday, Tampa Bay were close but not close enough as they fell 35-38 to the Giants. Peyton Barber and Mike Evans were two go-getters for Tampa Bay despite the loss. The former rushed for 106 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries, while the latter caught 6 passes for 120 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their match three weeks ago, San Francisco were humbled two weeks ago. San Francisco didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 23-27 to the Giants.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Giving up four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if San Francisco exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.66

Prediction

The Buccaneers are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the 49ers.

This season, Tampa Bay are 3-6-1 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 3-7-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Buccaneers slightly, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 3.5 point favorite.

Series History

Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.