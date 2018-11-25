Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Buccaneers vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)
Current records: Tampa Bay 3-7-1; San Francisco 2-8-1
What to Know
Tampa Bay are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.9 points per game before their next matchup. They will square off against San Francisco at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tampa Bay are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
Last Sunday, Tampa Bay were close but not close enough as they fell 35-38 to the Giants. Peyton Barber and Mike Evans were two go-getters for Tampa Bay despite the loss. The former rushed for 106 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries, while the latter caught 6 passes for 120 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their match three weeks ago, San Francisco were humbled two weeks ago. San Francisco didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 23-27 to the Giants.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Giving up four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if San Francisco exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.66
Prediction
The Buccaneers are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the 49ers.
This season, Tampa Bay are 3-6-1 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 3-7-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Buccaneers slightly, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 3.5 point favorite.
Series History
Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - San Francisco 49ers 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
49ers release Foster after arrest
Foster allegedly pushed and slapped a woman at the team hotel on Saturday
-
Prisco's Week 12 Picks: Giants stun PHI
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 12, including the Giants getting their third-straight...
-
Injuries: Mariota good, Green doubtful
Plus more on the final injury reports for Week 12
-
Expert picks for every Week 12 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 12 in the NFL will go right here
-
Mock: Chiefs grab DT, Rams pick CB
The shootout was fun to watch, but the Chiefs and Rams want to plug some holes on defense
-
Tips: Don't overrate traveling east
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 12 slate