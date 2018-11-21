Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Buccaneers vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)
Current records: Tampa Bay 3-7; San Francisco 2-8
What to Know
San Francisco have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. ET. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, San Francisco now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
After flying high against Oakland three weeks ago, San Francisco came back down to earth. Two weeks ago, San Francisco were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 23-27 to the Giants. San Francisco's defeat came about despite a quality game from Matt Breida, who rushed for 101 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay have been struggling to pick up a win, with their contest against the Giants last Sunday making it four winless games in a row. It was a hard-fought game, but Tampa Bay had to settle for a 35-38 loss against the Giants.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Buccaneers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the 49ers.
This season, Tampa Bay are 3-6-1 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 3-7-0 against the spread
Series History
Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - San Francisco 49ers 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34
