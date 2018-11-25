Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Halftime Recap

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Tampa Bay look much better today on home turf. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead San Francisco 13-6 at halftime. Tampa Bay have been riding high on the performance of Jameis Winston, who so far has passed for 176 yards and 1 touchdown.

Tampa Bay have the opportunity to put an end to a four-game dry spell. Of course, they will have to fight to make this dream a reality. We'll see if things pan out for them.

Game Preview

San Francisco have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, San Francisco now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

After flying high against Oakland three weeks ago, San Francisco came back down to earth. Two weeks ago, San Francisco were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 23-27 to the Giants. San Francisco's defeat came about despite a quality game from Matt Breida, who rushed for 101 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay have been struggling to pick up a win, with their contest against the Giants last Sunday making it four winless games in a row. It was a hard-fought game, but Tampa Bay had to settle for a 35-38 loss against the Giants.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.