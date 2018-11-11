Tampa Bay vs. Washington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)

Current records: Tampa Bay 3-5-1; Washington 5-3-1

What to Know

Tampa Bay are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34.38 points per game before their next game. They will take on Washington at home at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tampa Bay will be looking to avenge the 30-31 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

Last week, Tampa Bay came up short against Carolina, falling 28-42. Tampa Bay's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ryan Fitzpatrick, who passed for 243 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Washington found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 14-38 punch to the gut against Atlanta. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Washington were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

The last time the two teams met, Tampa Bay and Washington were almost perfectly matched up, but Tampa Bay suffered an agonizing 30-31 loss. Maybe Tampa Bay will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $83.10

Prediction

The Buccaneers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Redskins.

This season, Tampa Bay are 3-5-0 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 5-3-0 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.