Tampa Bay vs. Washington updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Buccaneers vs. Redskins football game

Halftime Recap

Although Washington came into the contest as underdogs, they're on track to steal the victory from Tampa Bay. It's anybody's game at halftime, but Washington are ahead 6-3. They took a hit to Washington's ego last Sunday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Washington and Tampa Bay both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. Either team could still leave here with a redeeming victory, so expect a scrappy second half.

Game Preview

Washington will square off against Tampa Bay at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

After a string of three wins, Washington's good fortune finally ran out last Sunday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 14-38 punch to the gut against Atlanta. A silver lining for Washington was the play of Alex Smith, who passed for 306 yards and 1 touchdown. If you haven't heard Smith's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but Tampa Bay had to settle for a 28-42 loss against Carolina. This makes it the second loss in a row for Tampa Bay.

The last time the two teams met, Washington won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Tampa Bay 31-30. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

