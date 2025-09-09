The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Bigsby was part of a crowded running back room in Jacksonville alongside former first-round pick Travis Etienne Jr. and rookie Bhayshul Tuten, and he logged just five carries during the Jaguars' 26-10 win over the Carolina Panthers last weekend.

The former third-round pick out of Auburn was coming off his best season as a pro. He rushed for 766 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry during the 2024 campaign. As a rookie in 2023, Bigsby carried the ball 50 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles have been busy on the trade front since winning Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this calendar year. Notably, Philadelphia acquired former Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie before the start of the season, as well as quarterback Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings.

With Bigsby, Philadelphia adds a talented young running back to a room that includes reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley and AJ Dillon. Shipley suffered a rib injury during his team's opening game against the Dallas Cowboys last week and did not return in the second half.