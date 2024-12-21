Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell appeared to suffer a significant knee injury while coming down with a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. As Dell hauled in a pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud, his legs got undercut by teammate Jared Wayne. Dell immediately pointed to his knee while on the ground and was unable to get up on his own, which resulted in him getting carted into an ambulance.

The team quickly ruled out Dell with a knee injury.

His teammates, including Stroud, were seen praying and crying for their teammate. As Dell was lifted onto the truck, his teammates surrounded him, hugging each other. They were emotional about the scene in front of them.

Dell, a third-round pick in 2023, had six receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown before going down with the injury.