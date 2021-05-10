Tyrell Antar Cohen, the twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, was found dead Sunday in Wake County, North Carolina. He was 25 years old.

Per Wake County sheriff's office spokesperson Eric Curry, Cohen died from electrocution while trying to climb power equipment at an electrical substation. Cohen was reported missing by his brother over the weekend, with Tarik sending out a tweet asking if anyone had seen him in the Raleigh/Durham area -- explaining he's "possibly injured." Cohen has since deleted the tweet.

The Bears released a statement late Sunday night, confirming the death of Tyrell Antar Cohen.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen's twin brother, Tyrell. Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss."

Raleigh Police Department officers were searching for Cohen after he fled the scene of a car accident around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, per the News and Observer. When Cohen wasn't found, the search was called off until the family filed a missing person's report. His body was discovered Sunday around 9 a.m. Police say foul play is not under consideration.