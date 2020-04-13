Tarvaris Jackson, who played for Vikings, Seahawks and Bills, dies in car crash at 36, per report
The former NFL quarterback succumbed to injuries from a single-car accident
Tarvaris Jackson, a former second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings who spent 10 seasons in the NFL with three teams, died following a car accident in Alabama on Sunday evening, state trooper Michael Carswell told The Montgomery Advertiser. Tennessee State University confirmed Jackson's death to ESPN.
Carswell said Jackson was in a single-vehicle accident, with his car striking a tree near Montgomery, Alabama. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Jackson joined the NFL in 2006 and spent five seasons with the Vikings before signing on with the Seattle Seahawks and then the Buffalo Bills, but returned to the Seahawks for a second stint in 2013 on a one-year deal. He'd reach the pinnacle of the sport that season, when he entered Super Bowl XLVIII in fourth-quarter relief of Russell Wilson, helping to secure the franchise's first Lombardi trophy.
"Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk," said Pete Carroll after hearing the news. "He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever."
Jackson worked as a graduate assistant -- overseeing quality control while also coaching quarterbacks -- for his alma mater Alabama State in 2018 before being named quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State one year later. Jackson also played collegiately for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
A native of Alabama, Jackson excelled at Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery before going on to make the NFL take notice as quarterback at Alabama State. He'd fight back from a season-ending injury in his freshman year while still at Arkansas, and delivered 7,201 passing yards and 63 passing touchdowns in his final three seasons at Alabama State, along with 940 rushing yards and 11 TDs on the ground in that same span of time. A true-dual threat from the pocket, Jackson caught the eye of Minnesota, logging a career-best season of 8-4 in only his second NFL campaign.
