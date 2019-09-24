Taylor Gabriel joins Gale Sayers in Bears franchise record book after three-TD quarter

Taylor Gabriel had 11 career touchdowns in six NFL seasons entering Monday night's game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Redskins. The wide receiver, who is in his second season with the Bears after spending two seasons with the Browns and two more with the Falcons, upped his career touchdown total to 14 after scoring three times in the second quarter of Chicago's 31-15 victory.

The 5-foot-7 Gabriel scored on receptions of 1, 3 and 36 yards while helping the Bears take a 28-3 halftime lead. He finished with six catches for 75 yards while becoming the first player in five years to score three touchdowns in the first half of an NFL game. According to the Bears' official website, Gabriel also became the first player in the 49-year history of "Monday Night Football" to score three touchdowns in the first half.

Gabriel, who left the game with a concussion in the third quarter, also became the first Bear since 1965 to score three touchdowns in a single quarter. The last man to do so: Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers, who scored three touchdowns in one quarter against the 49ers on his way to scoring an NFL single-game record six touchdowns. Sayers would win Rookie of the Year honors that season while scoring 22 touchdowns in a 14-game season.

(1945) Gale Sayers runs for 6 Touchdowns against the 49ers🔥🔥🔥

Happy Birthday to the Kansas Comet!#NFL pic.twitter.com/H5Cpr8sy3k — Tailgate Throwback Sports (@Throwback_Sport) May 30, 2018

Nicknamed "Turbo," Gabriel averaged 17.3 yards per catch during his rookie season. In 2016, he averaged 16.5 yards per catch while scoring six touchdowns for the Falcons while helping Atlanta capture the NFC title. Last season -- his first in Chicago -- was a mixed bag of results. While Gabriel set career highs with 67 receptions and 688 yards, he scored just two touchdowns while averaging 10.3 yards per catch. Gabriel had just three receptions in the season's first two games before Monday night's breakout performance.

Gabriel's career night helped Chicago quarterback Mitch Trubisky turn in his best performance of the season. After failing to throw a touchdown pass in the season's first two games, Trubisky threw three scores Monday night while completing over 60 percent of his passes for the first time this year.

"It was nice, it felt like, 'finally, here we go,'" Bears head coach Matt Nagy said of his offense's breakout. "It's all about confidence. I'll take it to a quick flip on the field and get some momentum going with those turnovers. Also, they made plays and [Trubisky] made a heck of a throw down the sideline to Gabriel, who made a great catch with both feet in."

After a slow start to the season, the Bears, who captured the NFC North title last season, showed how good they can be when both sides of the ball are firing on all cylinders. To keep it going, however, Chicago may continue to need consistent contributions from Gabriel, who on Monday showed what kind of impact he can have on the Bears' offense.