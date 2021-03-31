Signing Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year, $10 million deal did not dampen Taylor Heinicke's spirits in regards to competing for the starting quarterback position on the Washington Football Team. Conventional wisdom has Fitzpatrick being the starter in Week 1, given the amount of money Washington is paying him.

Washington did give Heinicke a contract for two years, so the franchise obviously has plans for him to compete for the job. At the very worst, Heinicke is going to be the No. 2 quarterback in Washington -- even though that's not the job he's eyeing.

He plans to compete with Fitzpatrick until the very end.

"It's going to be a fun battle," Heinicke told Washington Football Today this week, via Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington. "We're going to hopefully help each other. I'm looking forward to picking his brain, getting better as a quarterback in that way, and whatever unfolds, unfolds. But, again, I'm excited for the addition, I'm excited for this offense that we've put together."

Ron Rivera has embraced competition for the quarterback job since he became Washington's head coach, so it shouldn't be a shock Heinicke has an opportunity to win the job. Fitzpatrick wants the same opportunity as Heinicke -- another signal-caller who is not afraid of competition.

"Just a chance. That's all I've asked for my whole career," Fitzpatrick said to reporters earlier tis month. "I've just wanted the chance to have the opportunity to compete. I've probably had too much confidence in myself. That's just something I've always had that's been a huge advantage for me and allowed me to stick around for as long as I have. I've had the ultimate belief in myself. I feel like whatever situation I'm put in, if I have the chance to compete, that's all I want. I'm excited for the opportunity."

The Fitzpatrick-Heinicke battle will be one to watch unfold this summer, even if it will be an upset if Heinicke wins the job. Washington has enough confidence it can repeat as division champions with either player and that defense.

"It's going to be a process," Fitzpatrick said. "We'll see what happens here with the offseason and what we'll be able to do and not do. It's all about continuing to build on what was happening here last year and the camaraderie and bringing the team together for an even better result this year."