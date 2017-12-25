Taylor Heinicke makes NFL debut after T.J. Yates injury, promptly gets hurt himself

T.J. Yates suffered an injury toward the end of the first half of the Houston Texans' Christmas day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ducked while taking a sack from slot corner Mike Hilton, and was evaluated for a concussion.

Injury Update: Texans QB T.J. Yates is being evaluated for a concussion — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 25, 2017

Replacing him in the game was Taylor Heinicke. Who? Exactly.

Taylor Heinicke is in at QB for the #Texans. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 25, 2017

Heinicke went undrafted out of Old Dominion back in 2015. He threw 132 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in four years at ODU. Pretty good! He even did well as the team transition from the FCS to FBS, throwing 30 touchdowns and 16 picks as a senior playing a full FBS slate for the first time.

He made the Minnesota Vikings' roster out of training camp and served as the team's third quarterback throughout the 2015 season, but was not activated for any games. The following offfseason (2016), Heinicke suffered an injury during the time between mini-camp and training camp and was placed on the Non-Football Injury List. He was activated later in the year but did not play.

Earlier this season, he spent two weeks on the Patriots' practice squad before getting released. He then signed with the Texans in late November (i.e. after Deshaun Watson's injury and after the Texans began cycling through retread backup quarterbacks behind Tom Savage) and spent two weeks on the practice squad before being activated last week to serve as T.J. Yates' backup.

The appearance against the Steelers was Heinicke's NFL debut. On the second drive of his career, Heinicke was sacked and banged his head on the turf. He was sent into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. Yates was able to return to the game in place of the former ODU signal-caller. Who knows who will be next man up if Yates gets hurt again.