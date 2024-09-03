When Taylor Heinicke was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Los Angeles Chargers, he was already familiarizing himself with his new head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Heinicke was tuned into the Netflix documentary about Connor Stalions when he got the call.

Heinicke was speaking to reporters after Chargers practice on Monday and spoke about how he found out he was getting dealt to Los Angeles. Heinicke had just made the Falcons' 53-man roster when he decided to chill and watch some Netflix.

The new Chargers signal caller was learning about the controversial former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who was accused of stealing opposing team's signs under Harbaugh's watch when Atlanta coach Raheem Morris popped up on his phone.

"I got told I was on the 53 for the Falcons," Heinicke said. "I go home, and I'm celebrating with my girlfriend. We're actually watching a Michigan documentary. Get a call from Raheem, and he's like, 'Hey, we just traded you to the Chargers.'

"I was like, 'Oh, that's funny. I was just watching Jim Harbaugh.'"

When asked about his thoughts on the documentary, Heinicke deflected to his Michigan and Ohio State fan relatives. Heinicke also noted that he's been very impressed by his early interactions with Harbaugh.

"My family is very split," Heinicke said. "I have a lot who are Michigan fans, and I have a lot who are Ohio State fans. I'm from Georgia, so I don't really care, but meeting Jim, he exceeds every expectation. He's really fun to be around, so excited to work for him."

Heinicke joins a Chargers team in its first season under Harbaugh that will try to turn things around after a miserable 5-12 season in 2023.