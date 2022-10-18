A week after Ron Rivera said -- and then publicly regretted saying -- that "quarterback" was the Commanders' biggest issue, Washington will officially undergo a QB change for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Packers. With starter Carson Wentz set to miss anywhere from four to six weeks due to a fractured finger, Rivera announced Tuesday that backup Taylor Heinicke will take over under center against Green Bay.

Wentz finished Washington's Week 6 win over the Bears but could be headed to injured reserve, guaranteeing at least a four-game absence, as he recovers from surgery. Heinicke, meanwhile, is back in the saddle after starting all but one game for the Commanders in 2021. Originally signed in late 2020, the former Vikings and Panthers reserve made his starting debut as an emergency fill-in for Alex Smith that postseason, then replaced the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick last year.

The 29-year-old Heinicke finished 2021 with 3,419 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while also rushing for over 300 yards. This summer, after the Commanders acquired Wentz from the Colts, he was notably transparent about Washington's QB change, suggesting he never had a chance to retain his starting job because of Wentz's lucrative contract.

"You look at the NFL and, at the end of the day, it's kind of a business," Heinicke said in July. "And if you're paying someone $30 million and you're paying someone else $2 million, you're paying this guy $30 million to play, you know? And that's not me. You know, Carson's a great quarterback ... And I hope he goes out there and succeeds. Again, my job is just to back him up. Hopefully he's on his deal, (and) I'm helping out whatever way I can, and if for some reason he goes down, I'm ready to go play."

With Heinicke now stepping in, rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell will serve as the new No. 2. Rivera said Tuesday, when announcing the QB changes. Howell was not in consideration to start in place of Wentz.