After dating for more than two years, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now engaged. The couple made the announcement on Tuesday in a posting on Instagram.

The couple met during the summer of 2023 and it didn't take long before Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game. That came in September 2023 when the Chiefs faced the Chicago Bears in a game that Kansas City would win 41-10. Since then, the couple has been going strong, and now, they've taken one step closer to getting married.

A big part of getting married is picking the playlist for the wedding. If Swift lets Kelce pick a few of her songs for the big day, we can probably figure out which songs he'll end up going with, because the Chiefs tight end definitely has a few favorites.

Here are a few songs that Kelce seems to prefer, based on past interviews.

During an interview in May 2024, Kelce was asked to name his three favorite songs and here's what he said:

1. "Blank Space"

2. "The Alchemy"

3. "So High School"

In June 2024, Kelce jumped on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast and was once again asked to name his three favorite songs. This time, he had a slightly different answer:

1. "Blank Space"

2. "Cruel Summer"

3. "So High School"

So we now have four songs that Kelce really seems to love.

Back in November, during a recording of the "New Heights" podcast," which is hosted Travis hosts with his brother, Jason, the Chiefs tight end was asked what Swift song he would listen to if he could only listen to one song for the rest of his life.

Kelce didn't have to think long about that question, because had a quick answer ready.

"'Blank Space' is a song that I'll always listen to forever," Kelce said. "It's just unbelievable. Everything about it."

If there's one thing that Kelce has been consistent about, it's the fact that "Blank Space" is absolutely his favorite song. The 35-year-old, who's been dating Swift since at least July 2023, also named a few other songs.

"'Death By a Thousand Cuts' is one I've learned to absolutely love," Kelce said.

The Chiefs tight end said he became a fan of that song specifically after watching Swift perform it at the NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert in 2019.

Kelce also added "Cowboy Like Me" to his list of songs that he loves.

"I mean, 'The Alchemy,' can't go wrong with that one. That one's a banger, or 'So High School,' I mean, who doesn't like the feelings that gives you," Kelce said. "And 'Cowboy Like Me' is another good one. Really big fan of 'Cowboy Like Me.'"

Based on this information, it seems like these are the five songs that Travis would ask Taylor to play at the wedding:

"Blank Space"

"Cruel Summer"

"So High School"

"The Alchemy"

"Cowboy Like Me"

One reason Kelce likely is a fan of "The Alchemy" and "So High School" is because Swift appears to reference him in both songs. If you want to know where in the song that happens, we broke that down here.