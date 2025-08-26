Travis Kelce already has three rings and Taylor Swift just got hers. On Tuesday, the couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post, capturing the moment Kelce "knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said marry me Juliet Taylor."

The post was captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with a dynamite emoji, which some are saying is a reference to their initials "TandT."

They are each other's "first string" and their "love story" ended with an "enchanted" proposal straight out of anyone's "wildest dreams."

Since Swift and Kelce began dating two years ago, they've had many of internet-breaking moments. They've supported each other's ventures, with Swift attending Chiefs games and Kelce attending the "Era's Tour," even appearing on stage during one show. But let's not spoil the top moments before we get to them.

The engagement post gets the No. 1 spot for best moments, but a look at some of the other best Tayvis moments:

Swift appears on "New Heights"

This was two hours of the most insight we've ever heard about their relationship, paired with cute moments from the couple and banter with Kelce's brother, former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce. They discussed how Swift knew nothing about football before dating Travis and how into the sport she now is. They also talked about the beginning of their relationship, how comfortable they both felt and how much they had in common. Swift said she felt like Travis was pursing her in ways she has sung about since she was a teenager. To add to the excitement of the episode, Swift also revealed her new album cover of "The Life of a Showgirl," which Travis gushed over.

Swift attends first Chiefs game

There were rumors the two were seeing each other and those rumors gained steam when she attended the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023. Swift later revealed that she walked in the game in the general admission section, surrounded by Travis' friends. No one noticed the superstar entering and this was an early green flag for Travis, who felt like her walking in with the crowd was a sign she was part of Chiefs Kingdom.

Travis the backup dancer

One of the most iconic moments of the "Era's Tour" was when Swift brought out Travis to act as one of her backup dancers. Wearing a suit and a top hat, Travis looked and acted the part and could've convinced us that he had a background in dancing, not football. Travis was on stage for her performances of "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," both songs off her album "The Tortured Poet's Department."

Taylor and Travis attend US Open

Dressed the part, Swift and Travis joined Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes at the US Open. Travis, clearly a performer at heart, and Swift were seen singing and dancing during breaks in the tennis action.

Swift's rookie season ends with a trophy

Swift had about as good of a first season as a sports fan as anyone could have. She got to watch Travis and the Chiefs playoff run and was in the suite for their Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers. It wasn't easy for Swift to make it Las Vegas, as she had a show in Toyko the day before, but Swift joked that "jet lag is a joke" and made it in time to cheer for No. 87.

The Chiefs defeated the Niners 25-22 in overtime and Swift celebrated on the field with Travis.