Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged: Donald Trump, sports world react to star couple's big announcement
Swift and Kelce broke the internet with the announcement of their engagement
Tuesday in the NFL was supposed to be a somber day, as it is roster cutdown day, where all 32 NFL teams trim their active rosters to 53 players. However, all of these roster transactions were overshadowed by what will go down as one of the biggest stories in sports this year. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement via social media.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote on her Instagram post.
In the summer of 2023, Kelce attended Swift's "Eras Tour" at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Then, the dating rumors started. On Sept. 24, 2023, Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears, and started to become a common sight at games. From there, the relationship was confirmed, with Swift even attending Kansas City's playoff games that year, which culminated with a Super Bowl LVIII victory.
With this breaking news that came close to breaking the internet itself, there were plenty of reactions. Let's take a look at a few of the most notable responses to the Swift-Kelce engagement from around the world.
Swift makes the announcement
A Chiefs fairytale
Today is a fairytale ❤️💍— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2025
The Chiefs organization has always embraced their power couple, and they congratulated Swift on becoming a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom.
The NFL reacts
Congratulations to Travis and Taylor 🤍💍— NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2025
President Trump congratulates Kelce and Swift
President Trump on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement: "I wish them a lot of luck. I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy and I think that she's a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck." pic.twitter.com/xMd8wgMTZW— CSPAN (@cspan) August 26, 2025
A reporter in D.C. even felt the need to interrupt President Trump's cabinet meeting to break the news to the leader of the free world. He wished them luck.
"Well, I wish them a lot of luck," Trump said. "I think he's a great player and he's a great guy and I think she's a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck."
'New Heights' photoshops in a shirtless Jason Kelce
This would have been a better announcement post, right? The Kelce's famous podcast, "New Heights," photoshopped a shirtless Jason Kelce in the background as the happy couple celebrated their big moment.
Cleveland Guardians not enthused
Thanks a lot, Taylor Swift. Now no one cares that next year's schedule is out.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/77SMUdbrl8— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 26, 2025
Not only was Tuesday NFL roster cutdown day, but it was also when the MLB released their regular-season schedule. The Cleveland Guardians seemingly weren't happy about having to take a backseat to the most famous couple in the world.
Ryder Cup dodges a bullet
Thank you, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce for getting your little news pushed through today.— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) August 26, 2025
While the MLB schedule release was overshadowed by the Swift-Kelce news, the United States Ryder Cup Team is glad captain Keegan Bradley won't announce his team until Wednesday!
Jarrett Payton reminds the world he gave us our first look at the couple
I captured the first vid of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together back in 2023. This vid literally broke the internet. Congrats to them on their engagement. I think I deserve an invite to the wedding. Just saying. 💒— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) August 26, 2025
Back when Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 matchup in 2023, the son of NFL legend Walter Payton took a video that broke the internet -- our first look at Kelce and Swift as a couple.
Chiefs teammate Mike Danna forced to react at press conference
Mike Danna with the honors of having the de facto official Chiefs statement on the newly engaged couple. Handled it very well (Vid: Chiefs YouTube) https://t.co/yk2WMWL7kF pic.twitter.com/m4h5Rrytna— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 26, 2025
There's no way defensive lineman Mike Danna woke up on Tuesday and figured he would have to give the first public statement for the Chiefs regarding Kelce's engagement, but that's the situation he found himself in!
Cincinnati football responds
🫶 our Bearcat family is growing https://t.co/OaGAnBwlix— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) August 26, 2025
Kelce played for the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2008-2012, and he actually started off as a quarterback.
The Miami Heat join in on the excitement
all of us rn pic.twitter.com/WsPNI9Pwtq— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 26, 2025
Kelce-Swift is not just for NFL fans. The Miami Heat were clearly excited by the news of this engagement.
The Florida Panthers congratulate the happy couple
looks like we’re not the only ones getting a ring this year 💍 pic.twitter.com/lHb1N41KwS— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) August 26, 2025
Swift and Kelce attended the Stanley Cup Finals this year, which saw the Florida Panthers defeat the Edmonton Oilers in six games. The Panthers congratulated their "close and personal friends" on their engagement.