Tuesday in the NFL was supposed to be a somber day, as it is roster cutdown day, where all 32 NFL teams trim their active rosters to 53 players. However, all of these roster transactions were overshadowed by what will go down as one of the biggest stories in sports this year. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement via social media.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote on her Instagram post.

In the summer of 2023, Kelce attended Swift's "Eras Tour" at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Then, the dating rumors started. On Sept. 24, 2023, Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears, and started to become a common sight at games. From there, the relationship was confirmed, with Swift even attending Kansas City's playoff games that year, which culminated with a Super Bowl LVIII victory.

With this breaking news that came close to breaking the internet itself, there were plenty of reactions. Let's take a look at a few of the most notable responses to the Swift-Kelce engagement from around the world.

Swift makes the announcement

A Chiefs fairytale

The Chiefs organization has always embraced their power couple, and they congratulated Swift on becoming a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom.

The NFL reacts

President Trump congratulates Kelce and Swift

A reporter in D.C. even felt the need to interrupt President Trump's cabinet meeting to break the news to the leader of the free world. He wished them luck.

"Well, I wish them a lot of luck," Trump said. "I think he's a great player and he's a great guy and I think she's a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck."

'New Heights' photoshops in a shirtless Jason Kelce

This would have been a better announcement post, right? The Kelce's famous podcast, "New Heights," photoshopped a shirtless Jason Kelce in the background as the happy couple celebrated their big moment.

Cleveland Guardians not enthused

Not only was Tuesday NFL roster cutdown day, but it was also when the MLB released their regular-season schedule. The Cleveland Guardians seemingly weren't happy about having to take a backseat to the most famous couple in the world.

Ryder Cup dodges a bullet

While the MLB schedule release was overshadowed by the Swift-Kelce news, the United States Ryder Cup Team is glad captain Keegan Bradley won't announce his team until Wednesday!

Jarrett Payton reminds the world he gave us our first look at the couple

Back when Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 matchup in 2023, the son of NFL legend Walter Payton took a video that broke the internet -- our first look at Kelce and Swift as a couple.

Chiefs teammate Mike Danna forced to react at press conference

There's no way defensive lineman Mike Danna woke up on Tuesday and figured he would have to give the first public statement for the Chiefs regarding Kelce's engagement, but that's the situation he found himself in!

Cincinnati football responds

Kelce played for the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2008-2012, and he actually started off as a quarterback.

The Miami Heat join in on the excitement

Kelce-Swift is not just for NFL fans. The Miami Heat were clearly excited by the news of this engagement.

The Florida Panthers congratulate the happy couple

Swift and Kelce attended the Stanley Cup Finals this year, which saw the Florida Panthers defeat the Edmonton Oilers in six games. The Panthers congratulated their "close and personal friends" on their engagement.