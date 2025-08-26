Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their relationship to the next level. The couple has shared via social media that they are "getting married" while sharing what appears to be their engagement pictures.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote on her announcement post while tagging the Kansas City Chiefs future Hall of Fame tight end.

The news of their engagement is the culmination of a relationship that initially started two years after Kelce attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows in July 2023. Things quickly escalated after that, with Swift attending Kelce's first game that September. Kelce confirmed that he and Taylor were indeed an item that November.

In the time since then, Swift has become a fixture at Chiefs' home games, prominently seen in a luxury box along with Kelce's family.

Kelce, who will turn 36 in October, is entering into what could possibly be his final NFL season. A Pro Bowler every year since 2015, Kelce is one of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history in addition to being one of the league's most productive pass-catchers of all-time.

The NFL's active leader with 1,004 receptions, Kelce's 178 career postseason receptions is an NFL record. He is currently third all-time among tight ends in both career receptions and receiving yards.

"It was an honor before I passed Gronk, to be on a list with those guys," Kelce told CBS Sports shortly after he passed former Patriots/Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski on the all-time receiving list. "It really makes me appreciate the journey that I've been on to this point. How fortunate I am to be able to find the love and the passion to play the tight end position, knowing that I was a quarterback in college.

"I really found a love for the tight end position because of the guys that did it the best: Tony Gonzalez, Gronk, Shannon Sharpe, Jason Witten, Antonio Gates. I really found love for the game and had a lot of pride doing it the right way"