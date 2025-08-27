After two years of dating, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift officially announced their engagement to the world on Tuesday, but that's not actually when Kelce proposed to the Grammy-winning singer.

Kelce's dad, Ed, offered some new details about when the proposal during an interview with News 5 Cleveland on Tuesday. Here are five new details that we learned about the engagement thanks to Ed:

1. The proposal happened on Aug. 9 or 10

According to Ed, he was attending an Eagles' training camp practice on Aug. 10 when he got a call from Travis, who wanted to share the big news. "I got a FaceTime call from them [while I was at the practice], and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know," Ed said. The Eagles' late night practice was on Sunday, Aug. 10, so it seems safe to assume that the proposal happened earlier that day or the night before (Saturday, Aug. 9). Another twist here is that this was the same weekend that Taylor filmed her guest spot on "The New Heights" with Travis and Jason Kelce.

2. The proposal took place near Kansas City

According to Ed, Travis took Taylor out to dinner and then proposed a little bit after that. "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," Ed Kelce said. The elder Kelce said the proposal took place in Lee's Summit, Mo., while the New York Post reported that it took place at Travis' house near Leawood, Kansas. Both spots are less than 20 miles from Kansas City. With Kelce in training camp, it makes sense that there was no exotic location involved.

3. Why the couple waited to make the announcement

Travis and Taylor waited more than two weeks before sharing their news with the world. According to Ed, Travis agreed that the news would be shared whenever Taylor was ready to share it. "So when are you going to announce the engagement?" Ed said he asked his son. "He said, 'Whenever Taylor says so.'" Letting your fiancée decide when to announce the engagement is always the right move.

