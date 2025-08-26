It's a love story and Taylor Swift said "yes." The superstar singer and her now fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, caused a frenzy on social media on Tuesday when they announced their engagement after about two years of dating.

The couple posted five photos, including one of Kelce going down on one knee and a close-up of the ring, giving a look into the proposal. The day emulated the fairytales Swift sings about, taking place in an enchanted looking garden surrounded by flowers.

Here's a look at the post that generated over five million likes in less than an hour.

These two are now officially "endgame."

Her post included her song "So High School," which many have speculated is about Kelce.

The happy couple has been in the spotlight since they first began dating, back in the fall of 2023. The engagement announcement is right around their two-year anniversary.

A lot has happened in the last two years surrounding the it couple, so let's take a time machine back to when Kelce first tried to shoot his shot, how they began their relationship and everything that lead up to the proposal.

Kelce attempts to meet Swift

July 8, 2023: Travis Kelce attends Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and thinks because he knows the woman who runs the elevator, he will be able to meet the singer backstage. The attempt does not work and Kelce is left with his friendship bracelets he made and disappointment.

July 26, 2023: On his "New Heights" podcast he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, Travis reveals his failed attempt at meeting Swift. "Disappointed" that Swift "doesn't talk before or after her shows," he says he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet "with my number on it."

The rumors begin

Sept. 14, 2023: Kelce wouldn't answer questions about whether Swift reached out to him. The next day Jason, jokes on "Thursday Night Football" that Travis is "having fun," but wouldn't say if Swift was in his brother's life.

Sept. 20, 2023: Now-defunct news outlet The Messenger reports that Kelce and Swift have begun "quietly hanging out" and exchanging text messages. Jason then tells 94 WIP that he believes rumors of the relationship are "100% true" and that "they're doing great."

Sept. 21, 2023: Travis fuels the relationship rumors, saying that he's invited Swift to watch him play: "I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'"

Swift attends games

Sept. 24, 2023: Swift attends the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears and sits in Travis' suite with his mother, Donna. Travis and Swift seemingly confirm their relationship when they are spotted walking out of Arrowhead Stadium together. The two are also photographed in Travis' convertible after the game, a 41-10 Chiefs victory.

Sept. 25, 2023: Reports indicate that Fanatics-licensed sales of Kelce jerseys spiked 400% in the wake of Swift's support.

Oct. 1, 2023: Swift attends her second consecutive Chiefs game and went to New Jersey for K.C.'s Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Kelce lead the Chiefs in receiving yards for the second straight game and Swift got to see another Chiefs victory, this time 23-20.

Oct. 12, 2023: Swift and the Chiefs both return to Arrowhead Stadium, once again in a suite with Donna. She is also joined by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, to watch the Chiefs defeat the Denver Broncos 19-8. Travis lead the team in receiving yards, prompting many to say he plays better with Swift in the stands.

Oct. 15, 2023: Tabloids share photos of Kelce and Swift holding hands after the premiere of a "Saturday Night Live" episode and they make separate surprise cameos in the show.

Oct. 22, 2023: Swift is clearly a member of Chiefs Kingdom at this point, attending another game. She wore a friendship bracelet with Travis' number on it and it may just be a good luck charm, because he leads the team in receiving yards in the 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Swift, Kelce seen supporting each other, confirm relationship

Nov. 11, 2023: Kelce attends Swift's "Eras Tour" stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with Swift's father, Scott. This time, he doesn't have to beg an elevator attendant to meet Swift after the show. In honor of Kelce, Swift changes lyrics to her song "Karma" to say Karma is "the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." Swift is seen running to hug Kelce after the three-plus hour long concert ends.

Nov. 20, 2023: Kelce reveals to The Wall Street Journal that someone inside Swift's camp actually reached out to help orchestrate their first date months earlier, and admits that his friends and family were nervous for his first encounters with the pop star.

Dec. 3, 2023: Swift attends the Chiefs' Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers, but this time Swift sees a 27-19 loss.

Dec. 6, 2023: Swift, who was just named TIME magazine's Person of the Year, confirms to Vanity Fair that she and Kelce are a couple, and that she's learned that "football is awesome" while attending games and watching him play.

Dec. 10-Jan. 7, 2024: Swift attends each of the Chiefs' final three home games of the 2023 regular season and is always in Chiefs colors or apparel to support her new favorite team.

Swift attends playoff games, Super Bowl

Jan. 13, 2024: Swift attends her first playoff game as a Chiefs fan, a 26-7 wild card win against the Miami Dolphins.

Jan. 21, 2024: Swift shares a suite with Kelce's brother, Jason, for the first time and later reveals that this was the first time she met her future brother in law. The Kelce family and Swift watch the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 27-24.

Jan. 28, 2024: Swift gets on the field for the first time after the Chiefs defeat the Ravens in Baltimore to punch a ticket to Super Bowl LVIII. The two kiss before Travis heads to celebrate with his teammates.

Feb. 5, 2024: Kelce, Mahomes and other Chiefs answer questions about Swift at Super Bowl Opening Night, with all positive things to say about the relationship, but noting they are focused on defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the big game.

Feb. 10, 2024: Swift performs her "Eras Tour" in Tokyo. Swifties get to work tracking her flight from Japan and in doing the math, note that she will be able to make it to the Super Bowl in time to catch the game.

Feb. 11, 2024: Swift attends Super Bowl LVIII alongside her mother, Andrea Swift, and other famous faces like Ice Spice and Blake Lively. Swift had picture perfect first season supporting Travis, because the tight end and the Chiefs defeated the Niners to win it all and Swift got to be on the field as they lifted up the Lombardi Trophy. It was Travis' third Super Bowl win.

Feb. 12, 2024: Swift and Travis are spotted at Super Bowl afterparties and are seen on video dancing to one of her hits "Love Story."

Taking the stage

June 23, 2024: Travis, the full-time tight end and part time dancer? The future Hall of Famer showed off his more theatrical side when he joined Swift on stage during her concert in London. He acted as a backup dancer on the Wembley Stadium stage and then carried Swift as she dramatically fell, as part of the performance of "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived." He then helped her up during her song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." The crowd went wild when they noticed it was Travis on stage. They later revealed that they both were mentioning him going on stage with her as a joke, but then soon they realized they both weren't joking. Travis said it was "nothing like" the crowd for a football game and he felt like an "ant" on stage, giving credit to Swift for performing in front of such big crowds where the main focus is on her.

Sept. 8, 2024: Taylor and Travis attend The US Open and are seen dancing in the crowd.

Nov. 2, 2024: Travis attends night two of Swift's "Era's Tour" in Indianapolis, Indiana, later saying he wanted to see the tour one more time before it ended.

Shaking off a Super Bowl loss

Jan. 26, 2025: Swift attends the Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium, going on the field after K.C. wins 32-29 and earns another Super Bowl trip.

Feb. 9, 2025: Swift attends her second Super Bowl, this time watching the Chiefs take on her hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles. This time, the story didn't end with a K.C. win as the Chiefs lost 40-22.

Swift's surprise song, podcast debut

June 25, 2025: Swift performed in front of what will likely be her smallest crowd for the foreseeable future. She took the stage at Tight End University, playing "Shake It Off," as Travis sang along emphatically in the crowd.

Aug. 11, 2025: Swift is announced as the guest on the "New Heights" podcast. She then revealed her new album "Life of a Showgirl" as a teaser for the episode of the podcast.

Aug. 13, 2025: Swift makes her podcasting debut in a two-hour long in depth conversation that covers reclaiming her masters, how her relationship with Travis began, what she's learned about football and a look at her new album cover. The episode shatters records and currently has over 20 million views.

Aug. 26, 2025: Travis and Taylor announce their engagement on social media just before the start of the new season.