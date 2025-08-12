... Ready for it? Taylor Swift fans certainly are. The pop superstar is the guest on this week's "New Heights" podcast, hosted by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his older brother, former Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce. After plenty of speculation, it was finally confirmed Monday night on social media that Swift is guest on Wednesday's episode, sending the Internet into an uproar in anticipation for her first ever podcast appearance:

Swift's appearance on the podcast -- one of the most popular in the world -- is especially significant considering she has not done an interview of any sort since she won Time Person of the Year in 2023. That will change when her "New Heights" episode premieres on Wednesday night and provides a window into their relationship.

And to make it even more significant, Swift used the "New Heights" platform to announce the title of her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Rumors of Swift and Kelce dating started swirling in the summer and fall of 2023, and Swift attended the Chiefs' 41-10 romp over the Bears on Sept. 24, 2023, taking in the game alongside Travis' mother, Donna, and going viral for her NSFW celebration of a Kelce touchdown. While that was the first game she attended since their courtship, she has appeared at several games since, including each of the past two Super Bowls.

Swift and Kelce's relationship has helped attract a new audience to the NFL, and for the Swifties still getting to know the sport, CBS Sports provided a basic explainer of how the game works and the key rules to know. Swift hasn't just been a casual observer, either, with Kelce even saying she's drawn up plays designed for him.

Perhaps we'll hear the latest developments in this Love Story, one that continues to take the NFL by storm.