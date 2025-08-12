Pop icon Taylor Swift used boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast to announce her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was made available for pre-order Tuesday at 12:12 a.m. ET in a clip recorded on the Kansas City Chiefs star's show with his brother.

"So I wanted to show you something," Swift said a brief podcast clip posted on Instagram.

Swift revealed an unlocked mint green briefcase on screen with orange "T.S." letters across the front and then pulled out a blurry record.

"This is my brand new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,'" Swift said.

While there hasn't been an announced release date for Swift's new album, the pre-order ship date is Oct. 13. The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and billionaire is coming off the highest-grossing tour in music history after The Eras Tour ended in December.

Podcast episode releases Wednesday

Swift has not taken part in a public interview since winning Time's Person of the Year in 2023. That will change when her "New Heights" episode premieres Wednesday at 7 p.m. and provides a window into their relationship.

Fans of the "New Heights" podcast attempted to guess this week's mystery guest following an early tease. There was a silhouette that looked like Swift with an orange background next to the Kelce brothers and 12 minutes after the social media barrage, Swift's official fan account — Taylor Nation — referenced a post Swift made in her Eras Tour book that released in November.

That included 12 photos of Swift in orange outfits and appeared to be what the podcast used as a tease. 'Swifties' quickly surmised that she must be the guest..

Relationship began in 2023

Kelce revealed on his podcast that he tried to give Swift his number on a "friendship bracelet" after attending one of her concerts in Kansas City, Missouri during July 2023. He later detailed his crush on the singer during an episode with brother Jason Kelce, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis Kelce told Jason Kelce during a podcast episode in 2023. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

In August 2023, Kelce pleaded the fifth when asked if there was a courtship budding between the two.

"You know, what? It is what it is. I'm not going to talk about my personal life," Kelce told the NFL Network about his interest in Swift. "I know what you writers want to hear. And you want to hear more about that, and I'm not going to give you anything."

Kelce essentially confirmed dating rumors the following month during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" to end all speculation.

"I threw the ball in her court. I told her, I've seen you rock a stage in Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead," Kelce said. "We'll see what happens in the near future."

Swift later began appearing at Chiefs game during the 2023 season and even made it to the Super Bowl despite a tour stop in Tokyo to watch her man on the field. Swift attended nine games at Arrowhead Stadium last season and also the Super Bowl.

Swift and Kelce's relationship helped attract a new audience to the NFL, and for the Swifties still getting to know the sport, CBS Sports provided a basic explainer of how the game works and the key rules to know. Swift hasn't just been a casual observer, either, with Kelce even saying she's drawn up plays designed for him.

No favorites for Kelce

Swift reportedly became close with Kelce's mother and the two spent time together at games.

"They're all my favorite — literally every single one. You'll see me at a concert, you'll see me singing them all," Kelce told CBS News during an interview for "CBS Mornings" in 2024.

The pair's relationship elevated interest in the "New Heights" podcast since becoming official in 2023. That includes a reported $100 million deal with Amazon's Wondery signed last summer.

"Everybody's loving it. Mama Kelce…she's having so much fun. My dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it. And Jason has always been a pro at it," Kelce said last year.