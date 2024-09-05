The last time we saw Taylor Swift cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs came in Super Bowl LVIII, and now, she's back for more.

There had been some question about whether Swift would attend the NFL opener on Thursday night in Kansas City, and that question has now been answered: Tay-Tay is in the house to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Fans and media in Kansas City spent a good chunk of Thursday on Swift watch. The first hint that she was going to be at the game came just after 5 p.m. local time when Swift's private jet landed in Kansas City.

That's called arriving in style.

After leaving the airport, Swift made her way to GHSA Field, where she got chauffeured in a golf cart.

That's the kind of treatment you get when you're one of the most famous people on the planet.

Finally, Swift made her way to the box where she'll be watching the game.

If you're scoring at home, Swift attended a total of 13 games last season and the Chiefs went 10-3 in those games. That record included going 6-3 in the regular-season and 4-0 in the playoffs.

Swift was in attendance the last time the Chiefs played the Ravens, which came in the AFC Championship back in January. That game was played in Baltimore, and the Chiefs ended up winning 17-10.

The only question left about Thursday's game is whether the Chiefs will use one of the plays that Taylor Swift apparently designed this offseason.

Swift is basically an unofficial assistant coach at this point.

If you're wondering how many games Swift might attend this year, we attempted to answer that question, and you can check out our findings here.