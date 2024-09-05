The last time we saw Taylor Swift cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs came in Super Bowl LVIII, and now, she's back for more.
There had been some question about whether Swift would attend the NFL opener on Thursday night in Kansas City, and that question has now been answered: Tay-Tay is in the house to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Fans and media in Kansas City spent a good chunk of Thursday on Swift watch. The first hint that she was going to be at the game came just after 5 p.m. local time when Swift's private jet landed in Kansas City.
Taylor Swift's jet has landed in Kansas City just ahead of the Chiefs season opener with the Baltimore Ravens.— KMBC (@kmbc) September 5, 2024
It seems that the pop star is back for another season of football in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/RJBE5nrNbT
That's called arriving in style.
After leaving the airport, Swift made her way to GHSA Field, where she got chauffeured in a golf cart.
OMGOMGOMG pic.twitter.com/RMR67bhAKz— holls ⸆⸉ (@holltoleratesit) September 5, 2024
TAYLORpic.twitter.com/xDLTnH2fmQ— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 5, 2024
That's the kind of treatment you get when you're one of the most famous people on the planet.
Finally, Swift made her way to the box where she'll be watching the game.
Ladies and gentlemen, Taylor Swift has entered the building. #ChiefsKingdom #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/ybGbzNsB7R— Rob Collins (@RobCollinsTV) September 5, 2024
Taylor Swift has arrived at the Kansas City #Chiefs vs. Baltimore #Ravens game in Kansas City. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/kuw0XtDRXS— TheWrap (@TheWrap) September 5, 2024
If you're scoring at home, Swift attended a total of 13 games last season and the Chiefs went 10-3 in those games. That record included going 6-3 in the regular-season and 4-0 in the playoffs.
Swift was in attendance the last time the Chiefs played the Ravens, which came in the AFC Championship back in January. That game was played in Baltimore, and the Chiefs ended up winning 17-10.
The only question left about Thursday's game is whether the Chiefs will use one of the plays that Taylor Swift apparently designed this offseason.
Travis Kelce confirms Taylor Swift has been drawing up plays for Chiefs, admits they're designed for him https://t.co/KeZOYo4wdF— NFL on Scoreboard Page (@NFLonSP) September 4, 2024
Swift is basically an unofficial assistant coach at this point.
If you're wondering how many games Swift might attend this year, we attempted to answer that question, and you can check out our findings here.