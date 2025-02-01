With the Kansas City Chiefs headed to the Super Bowl, that means America's most famous football couple is likely going to be taking center stage heading into the Big Game. Travis Kelce will be in New Orleans to try and help the Chiefs become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is expected to be there to cheer him on.

The Chiefs might want to start inviting swift to every game they play and that's because:

1. They never lose when she's there

2. Kelce seems to play better when Swift is in attendance.

Swift attended a total of nine games during the 2024 season, so we thought we would take a look at how well Kelce plays when the Grammy-winner shows up for a game.

Let's take a look at Kelce's stats this year when Swift was in attendance:

Week 1 (Sept. 5): Chiefs 27-20 over Ravens -- 3 catches, 34 yards

3 catches, 34 yards Week 2 (Sept. 15): Chiefs 26-25 over Bengals -- 1 catch, 5 yards

1 catch, 5 yards Week 5 (Oct. 7): Chiefs 26-13 over Saints -- 9 catches, 70 yards

9 catches, 70 yards Week 9 (Nov. 4): Chiefs 30-24 over Buccaneers -- 14 catches, 100 yards

14 catches, 100 yards Week 10 (Nov. 10): Chiefs 16-14 over Broncos -- 8 catches, 64 yards, 1 TD

8 catches, 64 yards, 1 TD Week 13 (Nov. 29): Chiefs 19-17 over Raiders -- 7 catches, 68 yards

7 catches, 68 yards Week 16 (Dec. 21): Chiefs 27-19 over Texans -- 5 catches, 30 yards

5 catches, 30 yards Divisional (Jan. 18): Chiefs 23-14 over Texans -- 7 catches, 117 yards, 1 TD

7 catches, 117 yards, 1 TD AFC title game (Jan. 26): Chiefs 32-29 over Bills -- 2 catches, 19 yard

Kelce only hit 100 receiving yards in two games and both of those came with Swift in attendance. Overall, he caught 56 passes for 507 yards and two touchdowns in the nine games that Swift attended. In the 10 games where she didn't show up, Kelce caught 50 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

Let's break that down:

With Swift in attendance: 6.2 catches, 56.3 yards, 0.2 touchdowns

6.2 catches, 56.3 yards, 0.2 touchdowns Without Swift in attendance: 5.0 catches, 45.2 yards, 0.2 touchdowns

So there you have it: with Swift in attendance, Kelce's averages have gone up by a full catch and more than 11 yards per game. Also, the Chiefs went 9-0 with her in the stadium.

Kelce's over/under for receptions in the Super Bowl is currently sitting at 6.5, so someone has clearly been paying close attention to what his numbers are when Swift is in attendance.

In 2023, Kelce also played much better with Swift cheering for him at the stadium. In 13 games, he caught 89 passes for 1,039 yards and five touchdowns. He went OVER 1,000 YARDS with Swift in attendance. That is bonkers. In the six games where Swift didn't attend last year, he had 36 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Here's the breakdown for 2023:

With Swift in attendance: 6.8 catches, 79.9 yards, 0.4 touchdowns

6.8 catches, 79.9 yards, 0.4 touchdowns Without Swift in attendance: 6.0 catches, 50 yards, 0.5 touchdowns

Note: Kelce was also inactive for two games, which we aren't factoring into his non-Swift numbers.

In 2023, his yardage total shot up with Swift in attendance, so based on two years worth of numbers, it's probably safe to say that Kelce plays better with Swift in attendance, so this might be the year where you want to bet on him to win Super Bowl MVP.

Swift attended last year's Super Bowl, and during that game, Kelce caught nine passes for 93 yards in a 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers.

Speaking of last year, dating back to Dec. 31, 2023, the Chiefs have won 14 STRAIGHT games with Swift in attendance, so the Eagles might want to kindly ask her not to show up for Super Bowl LIX.