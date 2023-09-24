Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially a thing. Or at least close to it. After weeks of rumors related to a new dating relationship, the Grammy-winning pop star was in attendance at the Chiefs' Sunday game against the Bears, specifically to watch the star tight end.

Swift has not made a public comment about Kelce, who joked recently that he attempted to give the singer his phone number at a recent concert, but she was seated next to Kelce's mother, Donna, in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Later in the day, when Kelce scored a touchdown to put the Chiefs up 41-0 on the Bears, Swift could been roaring in celebration from the suite.

This came days after Kelce all but confirmed a potential relationship on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"It's hilarious how much traction this has gotten," Kelce said. "Right now, it's like that old game in school called 'telephone' where everyone is whispering in everyone's ear and hearing random stuff. ... That's life. I mean, I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court. I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit.' We'll see what happens in the near future."