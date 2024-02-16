Pop star Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of one of the victims of Wednesday's shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was started to support the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, who was killed in the shooting. Swift gave two $50,000 donations in the act of kindness.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," Swift wrote in a post with her donation. Swift's rep then confirmed with Variety that the donation was indeed from her.

Both donations were signed by Swift. The original goal of the GoFundMe campaign was $75,000, and it's at nearly $200,000 as of Friday.

Lopez-Galvan was a local DJ who worked for a community radio station called KKFI and was the co-host of "Tejano Tuesday," which was a celebration of Hispanic music.

She was celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory when shots rang out on the street near the west side of Union Station. The shooting ended up injuring 22 others, including nine children. Lopez-Galvan's adult son also suffered a gunshot wound, as well as one of her cousins. Those injuries are believed to be minor.

Swift made the donations ahead of her "Eras Tour" resuming in Melbourne, Australia on Friday.