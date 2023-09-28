Travis Kelce appears to have the magic touch, and we're not talking about his prowess as a future Hall of Fame tight end. Kelce's apparently enchanted existence now includes rumors that he is dating singer/songwriter megastar Taylor Swift, who cheered Kelce on from his luxury box during Sunday's blowout win over Chicago.

While we don't know what the end game is, it appears that Swift and Kelce could be on the verge of a love story, or at least some innocent fun. Swift's passionate fan base has already welcomed Kelce into the fold, as his popularity has soared amid the rumors regarding the new romance.

Over the last 24 hours, Kelce has roughly 300,000 new Instagram followers, a 400 percent increase in merchandise sales and one of the NFL's top-five selling jerseys, according to Joe Pompliano. You can check out Travis Kelce jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The Chiefs are also seeing a spike in interest, since Swift's appearance at Sunday's Chiefs game vs. the Bears, StubHub has seen a nearly 3x increase in sales in a 24-hour window for Chiefs' home games compared to each of the few days prior.

Sunday was in some ways a fairytale -- or even the best day -- for the 33-year-old Kelce. With Swift on hand, he caught seven of eight targets for 69 yards and a score in Kansas City's 41-10 win. After the game, Kelce was seen with Swift (you could say they were tied together with a smile) leaving the stadium.

Kelce and Swift's possible romance had has been the talk of the sports world over the past several days. Everyone, from Patrick Mahomes to Micah Parsons to Bill Belichick, have offered their two cents on the situation.

"Well I would say that Travis Kelce's had a lot of big catches in his career," Belichick said. "This would be the biggest."

It's hard to argue with Belichick, as Kelce apparently knows how you get the girl. Get your own Travis Kelce gear here.