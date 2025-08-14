Taylor Swift has seen her football knowledge grow thanks to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Her boyfriend has helped her become infatuated with the sport, according to Wednesday night's appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, her first public interview since 2023.

Swift and Kelce have dated for nearly two years and her understanding of the game -- and its fandom -- has grown exponentially during that time.

"I fell in love with it. I became obsessed with it," Swift said. "I became like a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, 'We drafted Xavier Worthy!' And my friends are like, 'Who body snatched you? What do you mean we drafted Xavier Worthy?'"

Kelce said, "I forget where I was, but you were the first person to tell me that we drafted the fastest man in the draft," an ode to Worthy's record-breaking 40-yard dash showing during the 2024 NFL Combine.

"No, I was screeching. I couldn't believe it. Freaking out," Swift said.

Swfit had reason to be excited for the former Texas star's arrival in Kansas City. It meant more space for Kelce to operate in the Chiefs' passing game after Worthy notched 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns as a former draft night trade acquisition from the Buffalo Bills.

"I couldn't believe it either. I'm like, wait, is she right? I had to look this up," Kelce said. "I'm like, did she get the wrong information here? But, yeah, we traded up."

He punctuated his first season with a record-setting rookie performance in the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after finishing with 157 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Swift finished The Eras Tour in December and it was the highest-grossing concert tour in music history. Swift announced her 12th studio album during this week's "New Heights" podcast episode with Kelce and his brother, Jason.

Kelce told GQ this week he considers Swift an "athlete" in her own right, given the amount of physical stress her body has endured battling through a world tour and choreographed dance moves every night.

"To go out on a stage, on a computer, essentially, for three hours. The [Eras Tour] floor is literally -- I've seen underneath that thing. It is a football-field-sized computer," Kelce said. "You take that into Singapore, where it is scorching hot, and all of a sudden you're feeling the fumes from the computer and you're feeling the fumes from the sun and you're doing a show for three hours with a lot of energy, bringing it every single song.

"That is arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she's doing it three, four, five days in a row."