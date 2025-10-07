Taylor Swift expressed focus on making music and supporting Travis Kelce, not headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. Swift appeared Monday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and detailed why she skipped an opportunity at Super Bowl LX to perform.

Swift and the Chiefs tight end announced their engagement in August.

"Here's the thing -- Jay-Z has always been very good to me and our teams are really close," Swift told Fallon. "They sometimes will call and say, "How does she feel about ...' and that's not like an official offer or a conference room conversation. We're always able to tell him the truth. I'm in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field. That is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords.

"The whole season, I am locked in with what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine if he's out there like every single week, putting his life on the line doing this very dangerous, very high pressure and high intensity sport and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be.' This is nothing to do with Travis, he would love for me to do it, I'm just too locked in."

Prior to her appearance on The Tonight Show, Swift cleared up speculation that "The Life of a Showgirl" is her final album, and she would quit producing music after her marriage with Kelce.

"That's a shockingly offensive thing to say," Swift said during an interview with BBC Radio host Scott Mills. "That's not why people get married -- so that they can quit their job. (Fans) love to panic sometimes, but I love the person that I'm with because he loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.

"That's the coolest thing about Travis, like, he's so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us. There's no point in time where he's like, "I'm upset you're still making music.'"

Swift finished The Eras Tour in December and it was the highest-grossing concert tour in music history.