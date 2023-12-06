During a September matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears, pop star Taylor Swift broke the internet when she appeared at the game amid rumors she was dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Since then, Swift has appeared at several Chiefs games in support of her new boyfriend.

On Wednesday, Time Magazine named Swift its "2023 Person of the Year," and the pop star revealed what it's like to have so much attention on her when she attends games.

"I don't know how they know what suite I'm in," Swift said. "There's a camera a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when then camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once."

Swift also stated that she doesn't want to draw attention to herself when she attends Chiefs games, which has become a common occurrence throughout the 2023 season.

"I'm just there to support Travis," Swift added. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

Most recently, Swift attended Sunday's game between the Chiefs and Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field. Swift's popular "Eras Tour" is currently on a break for the holiday season, so it's possible she'll be at a few more Chiefs games down the home stretch of the regular season and beyond.