All the stars are out in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX this Sunday evening, including one of the most famous musicians in the world: Taylor Swift. However, when Swift was shown on the Jumbotron at Caesars Superdome, she was actually BOOED by football fans!

Swift famously dates Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and it appears there are more Philadelphia Eagles fans in attendance for this game -- which explains why she was booed. For at least tonight, Eagles fans have "bad blood" with Swift.

Swift even heard the negative reaction, and delivered a bit of a side eye with a smile. Check out what happened, here:

Swift has become a common sight at Chiefs games ever since she began dating one of the best tight ends in NFL history. She even attended last year's Super Bowl as well. The Grammy Award-winning musician is arguably the most famous Chiefs fan in the world, which is why she's an enemy of Philadelphia this week.

Moments later, Serena Williams took to 'X' to tell Swift not to worry about the haters.