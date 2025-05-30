The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their first round OTAs on Thursday, which is good news for Travis Kelce, because that means he now has Friday off to celebrate with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The Grammy-winning singer made a major announcement Friday when she revealed that she has regained control over her entire music catalogue after acquiring the full rights to her first six albums.

Swift bought the music from Shamrock Capital, a private equity firm that had purchased the rights from Big Machine Records.

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me," Swift wrote in a letter posted on her website. "All I've ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy. I will be forever grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer this to me."

If Kelce decides to celebrate the occasion by listening to a few Swift songs, we can probably figure out which songs he'll end up going with, because the Chiefs tight end definitely has a few favorites.

Based on past interviews, Kelce seems to have five songs that he prefers. During an interview in May 2024, Kelce was asked to name his three favorite songs and here's what he said:

1. "Blank Space"

2. "The Alchemy"

3. "So High School"

In June 2024, Kelce jumped on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast and was once again asked to name his three favorite songs. This time, he had a slightly different answer:

1. "Blank Space"

2. "Cruel Summer"

3. "So High School"

So we now have four songs that Kelce really seems to love.

Back in November, during a recording of the "New Heights" podcast," which is hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end was asked what Swift song he would listen to if he could only listen to one for the rest of his life.

Kelce didn't have to think long about that question, because had a quick answer ready.

"'Blank Space' is a song that I'll always listen to forever," Kelce said. "It's just unbelievable. Everything about it."

If there's one thing that Kelce has been consistent about, it's the fact that "Blank Space" is absolutely his favorite song. The 35-year-old, who's been dating Swift since at least July 2023, also named a few other songs.

"'Death By a Thousand Cuts' is one I've learned to absolutely love," Kelce said.

The Chiefs tight end said he became a fan of that song specifically after watching Swift perform it at the NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert in 2019.

Kelce also added "Cowboy Like Me" to his list of songs that he loves.

"I mean, 'The Alchemy,' can't go wrong with that one. That one's a banger, or 'So High School,' I mean, who doesn't like the feelings that gives you," Kelce said. "And 'Cowboy Like Me' is another good one. Really big fan of 'Cowboy Like Me.'"

If you want to listen to the full Travis Kelce playlist to celebrate Swift's big announcement, here are the five songs you'll need to be rocking to this weekend:

"Blank Space"

"Cruel Summer"

"So High School"

"The Alchemy"

"Cowboy Like Me"

One reason Kelce likely is a fan of "The Alchemy" and "So High School" is because Swift appears to reference him in both songs. If you want to know where, we broke that down here.