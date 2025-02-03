Some NFL fans are sick of hearing about Taylor Swift. Others -- probably Kansas City Chiefs faithful -- aren't so bothered, as long as the pop star's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, keeps helping their team to Super Bowl stardom. Yet no one can deny that Swift has become synonymous with the NFL's current dynasty in the sports world, becoming -- intentionally or not -- one of the most well-known fans of the team in 2023.

But did you know that, years ago, long before her relationship with Kelce became an unofficial NFL sideshow, one of the world's best-selling artists was actually loyal to ... the Philadelphia Eagles?

That's right, the team the Chiefs are about to play in Super Bowl LIX. And the team that for so long employed Travis' brother, Jason, who remains something of a spokesperson for the Eagles franchise.

Swift, it turns out, is originally from West Reading, Pennsylvania, about an hour from Philadelphia. She grew up in nearby Wyomissing and vacationed in New Jersey. In other words, she was right in the heart of Eagles Country. And she wasn't afraid to represent the Birds, either, rocking an Eagles sweatshirt into a concert venue, and later sporting a custom No. 1 "Swift" Eagles jersey onstage for her own show.

And get this: As recently as spring 2023, while addressing a Philadelphia crowd during her "Eras Tour" over lyrics from a song referencing "my Eagles T-shirt," she made it abundantly clear where the wording came from: "I saw some people wondering if it was the band The Eagles or the team ... and I love the band The Eagles, but guys, like, come on. Like, I'm from Philly. Of course it's the team."

So what gives? Travis Kelce, apparently. Remember, Swift and Kelce didn't start publicly dating until the fall of 2023, months after the singer reaffirmed her Eagles roots to the Philly crowd. And the singer hasn't been shy about sporting Chiefs apparel, and demonstrably rooting for her boyfriend's Super Bowl-winning team, since she began attending games last season. WNBA star Caitlin Clark, who grew up a Chiefs fan and recently joined Swift to watch Kansas City's divisional-round playoff win, even told reporters recently that the pop star "loves the Chiefs as much as me."

Is it possible Swift will revert to her true colors for Super Bowl LIX, with the Eagles hoping to avenge their 2022 big-game defeat to the Chiefs? Perhaps in a bold show of support to Jason Kelce, her potential future brother-in-law? Or are Swift and the Birds truly never, ever getting back together? Only time will tell.