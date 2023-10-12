With the Chiefs getting set to play the Broncos on Thursday night, there's only one question that anyone cares about and it looks like we now reportedly have an answer: Yes, Taylor Swift will be at the game.

According to TMZ, Swift is planning to be in Kansas City to take in another one of Travis Kelce's games even though it's not even clear if the Chiefs tight end will be suiting up against Denver. Kelce is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 5 against the Vikings. According to NFL.com, Kelce is in a "good position" to play and with Swift expected to attend, you have to think he'll be on the field.

The fact that the singer is showing up is somewhat impressive and that's because she's in the midst of a busy week. For one, the movie version of her "Eras Tour" is coming out this week. The movie, which was originally slated to come out on Friday, is now being released on Thursday, which means it will be happening while Swift is at the game.

The premiere for the movie was held on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

As for the Chiefs, the game against Denver will be streaming on Amazon and the internet company is definitely thrilled that Swift is expected to be there, according to Danielle Carney, who serves as the head of NFL ads at Amazon.

"We're preparing just like everybody else did. There's a lot of conversation around it for sure," Danielle Carney told Ad Week. "I am a Swiftie, and I'm an NFL fan, so for me it's like the best of both worlds melding together.

It's still not clear if Swift and Kelce are officially dating, but if they're not, then she must be a HUGE Chiefs fans, because this is the third game of the season that she has attended.

Swift showed up in Kansas City for the Chiefs' Week 3 win over the Bears (a game where she sat in box seats with Travis' mom, Donna). Swift then followed that up by attending the team's Week 4 game against the Jets with multiple celebrity friends. After that game was over, Kelce said he thought the NFL went a little too far with its coverage of Swift.

"I think it's fun when they show who's at the game," Travis said. "I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, they're overdoing it a little bit."

Swift wasn't in attendance for the Chiefs' road win over the Vikings in Week 5, but as of now, it seems that she will be in attendance Thursday night. Although Kelce wasn't thrilled with all the coverage from Week 4, don't expect it to die down. If Swift does end up attending the game, she's going to be the talk of the town and if the game turns into a blowout, it won't be surprising if the entire broadcast turns into a three-hour promo for all things Swift.