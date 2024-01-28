Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are more than just an A-list couple: They have blended the worlds of pop culture, music and the NFL and introduced new fans to the league. The two have supported each other's careers since they began dating, both showing up to stadiums to watch one another.

Kelce has attended Swift's "The Era's Tour" concerts, while the superstar singer is often seen cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs at home and away games.

For the sixth year in a row, the Chiefs are in the AFC Championship, and for the first time the biggest star in music is expected to be there as well. Swift will likely be in Baltimore when K.C. takes on the Ravens, but things get a bit difficult if the Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl.

Swift is scheduled to perform in Tokyo the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, which Kelce is one win away from playing in. Her final show of the Japan leg is Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Tokyo time (JST). The Super Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This does give her some time to make the big game, but not much. Time zones do help, however.

Tokyo is 14 hours ahead of the East Coast, meaning she will be going back in time, in a way, when she travels back to the United States, making things slightly easier.

Swift does not go on stage right as the show begins. If she goes on stage around 8 p.m. local time and performs for over three hours, as she has been during the tour, she will be on stage until at least 11 p.m. Tokyo time. Luckily for Swift, she does not have to worry about going through long security lines at the airport and having delays for her flight, but traveling to the game would still take a while.

If she leaves at midnight JST, a 10-12 hour flight would put her in Las Vegas around 10 a.m. to noon JST, which is about Saturday at 8-10 p.m. ET. While this does give her just under a day of wiggle room to make the game, it is not as easy as just catching a flight and being ready to go. Swift is known for her dedication to her tour and her fans, meaning nothing is done at 50%.

After four straight days of performing in front of tens of thousands of fans, Swift will understandably be a bit worn out. In the past, she has talked about how exhausting it is to perform multiple shows back-to-back. The Grammy winner says she spends the day after the run of shows recovering.

"I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there," Swift said, per Time. "It's a dream scenario. I can barely speak because I've been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step my feet go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels."

Just as an NFL player needs time to recover from a game, performers need time to recover from shows. Screaming and cheering at a football game certainly has a different energy level than laying in bed and not speaking, so even if she can travel to the game in time, it will definitely be exhausting.

Before any of this happens, the No. 3 seed Chiefs must defeat the No. 1 seed Ravens. If Kansas City wins, it would be their second straight Super Bowl appearance.