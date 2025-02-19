Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and celebrity girlfriend Taylor Swift have apparently added a small companion to their relationship, as Kelce's brother and former All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce revealed the two have gotten a new puppy. During an appearance on the Fitz & Whit podcast, the older of the Kelce brothers discussed the new addition and the damage it had done to an apparently very expensive piece of furniture.

Some time ago, Travis Kelce had apparently purchased some green velvet couches from an Italian designer, an investment his brother tried to convince him was not going to retain value. Turns out -- thanks to the addition of a small furry companion -- Jason was right.

"I came back maybe six months after that, and I come back and one of the couches is like pushed up against the wall. I'm like, 'Why did you move the couch?'" Kelce recalled. "He just got a puppy. The puppy had chewed a hole in the back of it."

Trey Smith contract: Here's where things reportedly stand between Chiefs and All-Pro OT ahead of free agency Jordan Dajani

With Jason Kelce's story having casually shared the news of his brother's puppy, the exact details of the new pup remain to be seen. Assuming Kelce is raising his puppy alongside Swift, the pup would join three cats -- Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button -- among the Swift pets.