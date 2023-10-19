It's not clear if Travis Kelce has gotten a chance to meet Taylor Swift's dad yet, but one person in the Chiefs' organization definitely has and that's Andy Reid. As it turns out, Reid is actually quite familiar with both Swift and her dad due to his first head coaching job in Philadelphia.

During a recent interview with Donovan McNabb on "The Five Spot" podcast, Reid was asked if he had ever met Swift, and he answered that question by casually mentioning that not only did he meet the singer, but he also met her dad.

"I knew her from Philadelphia," Reid said. "Her dad is a big NFL fan. I had met her when she was real young and her dad. I joked about setting Kelce up, but, you know, but I'm just saying."

As all Swifties know, Swift is a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, and just in case there was any question, she made that very clear during a concert back in May that was held at Lincoln Financial Field.

Swift was born and raised about an hour outside of Philly, which is why her family likes the Eagles so much. Reid didn't mention when he met the family, but he was the Eagles coach from 1999-2012, so it could have happened at any point in there.

It's not clear if Swift is still a fan of the Eagles or if she's switched her allegiance over to the Chiefs now that she's hanging out with Kelce, but wherever it is, Reid loves having her around.

"She's a good girl," Reid said. "She's into it and we're glad she's here."

Although we don't know if Kelce had met Swift's dad, we know know that the singer has met Kelce's dad, which Travis and Jason Kelce revealed on the latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast.

Swift really picked quite the family to get involved with. If she decides to keep cheering for the Eagles, Jason Kelce would likely be more than fine with that since he plays for the Eagles.

Before she started hanging out with Travis, Swift had really been pushing her Eagles fandom this year.

Besides her comments at the concert, Swift has also been wearing Eagles clothing around from time to time, as you can see below in an Instagram post that was shared by the team's official IG account in July.

The crazy thing is that the Eagles and Chiefs actually play this year. The game is set for Nov. 20 in Kansas City, and it will be interesting to see who she cheers for if she attends the game. That being said, there's no guarantee that she'll be there due to her concert schedule.

The international portion of Swift's Eras tour will be kicking off on Nov. 9 in South America. After three shows in Argentina, Swift will head to Rio De Janeiro, where she'll also hold three shows. The last show in Rio is scheduled for Nov. 19, and then after that, she doesn't have another show until Nov. 24, so there's definitely a big enough window for her to get to Kansas City to attend the game. Still, that would be a lot of traveling, even if you're flying private (a nonstop flight from Rio to Kansas City would be about 12 hours).

Of course, if Swift can't make it, that will be just fine with Eagles corner Darius Slay, who said he would prefer not to see Swift at the game because she seems to be Kansas City's good luck charm.