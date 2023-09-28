The NFL recognized Taylor Swift's attendance at the Chiefs' win over the Bears last week, and it's possible she's in the stands to stay, now that a dating relationship with star tight end Travis Kelce is all but confirmed. But if Swift is set to be a faithful NFL viewer this season -- she's expected to attend the Chiefs-Jets game on Sunday night -- it's only natural to expect that Swifties, her notoriously loyal fan base, will join the cause.

Turns out they've already begun online discussions about how to properly watch football -- and Kelce, their favorite pop star's new friend. In case that includes you, here's a quick overview of the basics, which will hopefully ensure that Sundays (and Mondays, and Thursdays) aren't so confusing:

What is the object of the game?

Like most games, it's to score the most points. Not unusual, right? In football, each team has 11 players on the field at a time: usually either an offense or a defense.

How are points scored?

The offense, or the team in possession of the ball, tries to move the ball to the opposite end of the field, which is marked by an end zone. The offense gets four tries ("downs") to advance 10 yards and earn another four tries (and on and on), or else the other team will take possession of the ball. These are the common methods of scoring points:

Touchdown: A play that moves the ball into the end zone and results in six (6) points

A play that moves the ball into the end zone and results in six (6) points Extra point: A kick through end-zone goalposts that often occurs after a touchdown and results in one (1) additional point

A kick through end-zone goalposts that often occurs after a touchdown and results in one (1) additional point Field goal: A kick that does not occur directly after a touchdown and results in three (3) points

Other ways of scoring include a two-point conversion, which is attempted instead of an extra point and requires the ball to be advanced into the end zone again; and a safety, which results in two (2) points for the defense if they tackle an offensive ball-carrier in their own end zone.

How is the ball moved?

The ball is moved one of two ways: by running or passing. An offense is led by the quarterback, the player who usually handles the ball on every play, and this player is permitted to throw the ball, usually to wide receivers or tight ends (like Travis Kelce). Running backs are usually asked to run with the ball after receiving it from the quarterback.

What are other notable plays to know?