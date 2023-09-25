Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the talk of the entertainment and sports world in recent weeks after rumors have run rampant that the duo are dating. After Swift attended Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chicago Bears, those rumors became as loud as ever.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kelce rented out an entire Kansas City restaurant to hold a private party for Swift and his teammates.

Photos and videos surfaced of Kelce and Swift leaving Arrowhead Stadium together, and they apparently ended up at Prime Social Rooftop. For those that were dining at the establishment, they were told the restaurant would be closing at 8 p.m., and patrons would have to leave prior to that.

"Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. "The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom, Donna Kelce. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

Once the clock was approaching 8 p.m., restaurant staff handed out to-go boxes and offered patrons free drinks at their sister restaurant, which is just a few floors down. Prime Social Rooftop didn't confirm any reason when they were asked about the situation.

The pop star attended Sunday's Chiefs game after Kelce had recently invited her to come and watch him play.

"I threw the ball in her court. I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,'" Kelce said on The Pat McAfee Show last week. "So we'll see. We'll see what happens in the near future."

Both Kelce or Swift have shook off rumors that they're dating. Back in July, Kelce revealed he attempted to give Swift a bracelet with his number on it during the Kansas City legs of her Eras Tour.