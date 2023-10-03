Since Travis Kelce's rumored relationship with Taylor Swift went public, the global pop star has been at consecutive Kansas City Chiefs games -- both of which have ended up in victories. If Swift plans to attend this week, it will be in Minnesota as the Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings.

Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy already is getting Swift questions. He's grown up hearing Swift and her unprecedented rise to superstardom, but he's planning on making things tough for Kelce if she comes.

"Oh man, the social media is going crazy," Murphy said, via ESPN. "And I'm not hating against it. That's the world we're living in. Is she going to come to this game? We're locked in, but that would be something. I've been watching her since I was a kid. That would be cool, for sure.

"Not for him, because we're going to try to get our hands on him in front of her."

Murphy said he's going to challenge Kelce when he lines up against him, which may not be the best idea.

"I'm going to say something to him to get him going," Murphy said.

Kelce and the Chiefs haven't been affected by Swift's presence yet. Kelce has 13 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in the two games Swift has attended, and the Chiefs have won both games.

The Swift questions appear to be done within the Chiefs locker room, but plenty of visiting teams will be getting them as long as she's around. Murphy certainly didn't take the high road.