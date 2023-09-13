Ever since Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked about trying to give Taylor Swift his number at the Eras Tour, there has been speculation that the two have been spending time together. However, Kelce and Swift are not "officially dating," according to Entertainment Tonight.

Social media has been buzzing about the potential new power couple, but it has not come to fruition yet -- at least not officially. The two may not be dating, but ET did reach out to representatives for both Swift and Kelce for comments about rumors that they have been "hanging out."

Fans started connecting Swift and Kelce after the superstar tight end spoke about his experience at her Kansas City concert this past summer. Kelce said he made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it and planned to give it to Swift. Unfortunately for Kelce, he never met Swift that night.

"She doesn't meet anyone, or at least she didn't wanna meet me, so I took it personal," Kelce said.

Kelce did take some heat for that move from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen joined "Up & Adams" and weighed in on Kelce's plan to gift Swift a friendship bracelet. Asked what he would have used to attract a global superstar like Swift, Allen criticized Kelce's present.

"Not friendship bracelets," Allen said.

For now, Kelce's is probably more focused on getting healthy. He missed the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions with a knee injury, and his status for Week 2 against the Jaguars is still up in the air.