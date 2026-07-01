Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rumors swirl: Everything we know about reported MSG ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will, reportedly, be telling all their family and friends, "Welcome to New York," in just a few days for the most anticipated celebrity wedding in years. For months, rumors swirled that the couple would tie the knot at Madison Square Garden, and as the alleged July 3 date gets closer, those rumors are only gaining more traction.

Swift and Kelce haven't said much themselves about the big event, but that doesn't mean there haven't been reports.

Let's take a look at everything we know about the upcoming wedding:

The Location

Madison Square Garden doesn't really seem like the type of place a romantic like Swift would get married, but there are some key factors of the venue that make it make sense.

Swift's song titles include tracks like "You Belong With Me," "Wildest Dreams," "Love Story," "Lover," "Our Song," "Invisible String," and her common theme of romance seems like it would translate to her wedding venue. Her fans predicted Rhode Island, a place she frequents and owns property, and initial rumors put the wedding there. Fans pictured a romantic ocean backdrop, or perhaps a castle, with a vibe similar to many of her music videos.

So MSG comes as a surprise. But MSG has privacy, with a cover and no windows for news outlets or fans to peek into. It also has an underground entrance, so Swift, Kelce, and their guests can enter unseen.

The venue also has the appeal of being unique. The other draw is the capacity. Swift and Kelce have no shortage of potential guests, and The Garden can accommodate the large number.

As the reported wedding date approaches, crews have been spotted working hard, bringing in decor and equipment. TMZ reports that a castle will be built inside the venue, along with a garden. Footage from CBS shows trucks with the labels "Garden Party 1."

The Date

The two are rumored to be walking down the aisle on July 3. Swift used to have epic Fourth of July parties, and any Swiftie can tell you about her iconic Instagram posts from the holiday, always including a star-studded guest list.

The celebration will likely not be limited to one day. The venue has been booked for July 2 to July 4, reportedly with a more intimate gathering the night before the wedding. Cocktail hour is expected to begin at 4 p.m. on July 3, and the celebration is expected to go well into the night.

The Guest List

Rumors range from a small guest list to keep it more private to more than 1,000 guests.

Kelce will likely have some of his teammates and coaches on his side. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, who also happens to be friends with Swift's father, are both good guesses for guests. Several team members booked hotels near MSG. His brother, Jason Kelce, is a good pick for Best Man.

Some of Swift's closest friends over the years are Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff and her longtime childhood BFF Abigail Anderson.

The Details

Swift is the queen of Easter Eggs and is next-level when it comes to attention to detail. For her entire career, she's meticulously picked out everything from concert backgrounds, surprise songs and guests, album date drops, outfits, social media captions and lyrics. Expect all of that to carry over into her wedding.

As an entertainer herself, she is said to be incorporating entertainment for the wedding day. Stevie Nicks is rumored to be performing and with no shortage of singer friends, there could be more performances coming.

Swift may have opted out of bridesmaids, likely due to the challenges of picking just a few. There is no knowledge on whether she will have flower girls and ring bearers, but if she does, Jason's four daughters are logical choices.

Security

Permits were made to close portions of West 31st Street and West 33rd Street for the duration of events, according to the sources, who said the streets will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians, ABC News confirmed.

The New York City Police Department is prepared for the extra attention to the area, warning that Swift fans are likely to flood NYC. The couple has also hired private security as well, per CBS News.

The sources said all wedding events will have a no-phone policy to keep things private. The attempt for privacy continues with guests reportedly required to sign NDAs and invitations watermarked.

The Dating Timeline

In the summer of 2023, Travis revealed on his podcast that he had attended a Swift concert and expressed interest in the singer. Swift was first spotted at a Chiefs game in September of 2023, and since then, Arrowhead Stadium has been a place Swift frequents.

They continued to be spotted out together, and each confirmed the relationship, with Travis appearing on stage during the Eras Tour and Swift going on her beau's "New Heights" podcast.

The two announced their engagement, breaking the internet, on Aug. 26, 2025.