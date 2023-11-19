The Week 11 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is one of the biggest games of the 2023 NFL season. It's a rematch of last year's Super Bowl between two teams currently No. 1 in their respective conferences.

The 'Monday Night Football" game is also expected to be a massive moment in the world of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.

The singer had to reschedule her Saturday show in Brazil to Monday, so she will not be attending. While Taylor herself will not be there, some Swifts will. The Era's Tour singer's parents, Andrea and Scott, are expected to attend the game and meet the Kelce parents, Donna and Ed, for the first time, according to Entertainment Tonight. Taylor and Travis have spent time with each other's parents, but the parents themselves have not had an official meeting.

Swift grew up an Eagles fan, but she will likely be rooting for the Chiefs this time.

Donna and Ed will have rooting interest on both sides as they watch their sons -- Travis (Chiefs) and Jason Kelce (Eagles) -- face off on Monday night.

They will not be the only ones in the stands with rooting interest on both sides. Taylor's father is known for his Eagles' fandom, but now that his daughter is dating a Chiefs player, things may change. Scott Swift was spotted at one of Taylor's recent concerts, along with Travis, and was wearing a K.C. lanyard, something Jason did not appreciate.

"What are we doing, Scott?" Jason said on "New Heights," the podcast he has with Travis. "You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous."

"Got him over to the good side, baby," Travis said. "Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over."

The defending Super Bowl champion added that he's been working on getting his girlfriend's father to lean his fandom toward the Chiefs.

"I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before. When I met him," No. 87 said.

Since it is such a big game for the Kelce family, Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife, is also expected to make the trip to Arrowhead Stadium. She will also meet, dare we say, her possible future sister-in-law's parents.

Had Swift not had to reschedule her Brazil show, there was a chance she would be in attendance as well for this family affair and would be able to meet Kylie for the first time.

The Eagles currently have the better record, sitting at 8-1, with the Chiefs not far behind at 7-2. Philadelphia is looking to get revenge after the crushing 38-35 Super Bowl loss back in February.