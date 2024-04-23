Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce are having quite the year, together and individually. The two were rumored to be in a relationship at the start of the 2023 season and those suspicions were confirmed when Swift attended one of Kelce's games in September.

From there, the two have been spotted supporting each other at the other's events, with Kelce attending Swift's concerts and the singer attending 13 Chiefs games last season. Swift was one of the first people to embrace No. 87 after his Super Bowl win, which marked his second in as many years and the third of his career.

While Kelce was off winning games, Swift was off winning awards and announcing yet another album: "The Tortured Poet's Department.'' The album has references to many stages in her life, including her relationship with Kelce. Or so we think.

Swift has a history of writing from experience and using her relationships to create chart topping songs. While some lyrics are more obviously about a specific person, some take a little more dissecting to figure out who she is referencing.

While breaking down the album, many Swifties (aka Taylor Swift fans) pointed out some songs that may be inspired by Kelce. Here is a breakdown of the songs that could be about Travis:

The Alchemy:

Lyric: "So when I touch down, call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team."

Breakdown: This is under the "more obvious" category. "Touch down" and "team" are clearly football references.

Lyric: "These blokes warm the benches, We been on a winning streak."

Her ex-boyfriend is from England and he could be the "bloke" she is referring to, using a British word to make the connection. 'Warm the benches' is a direct sports reference and the winning streak could be a nod to the Chiefs winning it all.

Lyric: "Cause the sign on your heart, said it's still reserved for me, Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?"

Breakdown: After scoring a touchdown during the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills, Travis celebrated by making a heart with his hands, a Swift staple. This could be a call back to that moment.

Lyric: "Shirts off, and your friends lift you up over their heads, Beer sticking to the floor, There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league, Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me."

Breakdown: This is another obvious one, likely about the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and Kelce and Swift celebrating on the field together. It also could be about people doubting K.C. during the season, while they were struggling more than normal in the regular season.

So High School:

In the official lyrics music video, in the lyric "cheeks pink in the twinkling lights," the letters "T," "K," "T" and "S" are in pink, for the couple's initials.

Lyric: "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle"

Breakdown: This lyric discusses the couple's strengths and jobs.

Lyric: "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? It's just a game, but really, I'm bettin' on all three, for us two."

Breakdown: In 2016, Kelce was asked to play "Kiss, Marry, Kill" in an interview, with Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift to choose from. He chose Swift for kiss.

Lyric: "I feel like laughin' in the middle of practice, To that impression you did of your dad again."

Breakdown: Kelce is known to do impressions of his dad, who Swift has often been seen at games with. Shortly after the album dropped, the podcast he has with his brother "New Heights" tweeted a video of the pair doing impressions of their father, with the caption, "Those Papa Kelce impressions are just too good." The timing makes it seem like this is them confirming this song is about No. 87.

Lyric: "Get my car door, isn't that sweet?"



Breakdown: When the two were spotted out on date nights, many people noticed and reacted to Kelce holding the door for Swift, something they said her previous boyfriend did not do as much.

Lyric: "You knew what you wanted, and boy, you got her"

Breakdown: Kelce seemed to be manifesting a relationship with Swift for a while, from making friendship bracelets, to trying to give her his number before one of her concerts and shouting her out on his podcast.

Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus (Bonus Track)

While this song appears to mostly be about her fling with singer Matty Healy, there is a lyric that people are linking to Travis.

Lyric: "And you saw my bones out with somebody new, Who seemed like he would've bullied you in school."

Breakdown: This could be discussing her moving from Healy to Kelce.